I-Team: Local probation officer under investigation

CLEVELAND ( WJW)- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a Cuyahoga County probation officer taken off the job and placed on leave is under investigation.

A letter to the court employee notes “an investigation is being conducted regarding work-related misconduct allegations concerning you.”

However, the letter does not outline any specifics. And, a spokesman says the court does not comment on pending investigations.

The letter shows the probation officer was placed on leave back on February 6.

Last year, the I-TEAM revealed a supervisor in the same probation department resigned from Cuyahoga County Court after sitting at home on paid leave for a year.

Records showed that the supervisor earned $122,000 in pay and benefits sitting at home on paid leave.

The court also spent $16,000 hiring an outside firm to do the investigation. The court said it did that to avoid conflict since the matter involved a supervisor.

That case involved explosive claims of sexual harassment. Five female probation officers came forward making claims related to sexual harassment.

No criminal charges were filed.

In the latest matter, the I TEAM has requested more records from the Court hoping to learn more.