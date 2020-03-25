I-Team: Local judge ordered not to hear cases during virus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has ordered a Cleveland Municipal Court judge not to hold any more hearings during the national health crisis over the coronavirus.

The action comes in response to a complaint filed against Judge Pinkey Carr.

She held some hearings last week for people facing criminal charges after the administrative judge in Cleveland had said the court would put most cases on hold in order to limit the number of people gathering together at the Justice Center.

Carr also issued arrest warrants for some people who didn’t show up before her, although she claimed she had no intention of the court filing arrest warrants.

In short, the Supreme Court ruling says Judge Carr must act like the other judges on the bench in city court while there are restrictions on cases due to the health emergency.

“Regardless of her intentions, by continuing to hear cases after issuance of the municipal court’s administrative order, Judge Carr caused confusion and sent mixed messages to the public at a time when clarity and uniform application of the administrative order were necessary,” the ruling states.

We reached out to Judge Carr, and she said she is “surprised and saddened” by the ruling.

Meantime, the Supreme Court rejected a push by the public defender’s office to have Judge Carr removed from all cases involving the public defender.