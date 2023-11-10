STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more about Strongsville High School football players caught stealing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We’ve found players involved still were allowed to play that night in a playoff game. So, we asked why.

The I-Team revealed earlier what happened last month before the Strongsville High football team played in Canton.

The team toured the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Security then found some players tried to walk out of a shop at the Hall of Fame with clothing. The Hall of Fame told us that involved hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

Since then, we’ve learned players involved did not get held out of a playoff game. We pressed Strongsville City Schools to explain why.

“Once the coaching staff was notified of the theft, their primary goal was getting all of the stolen goods returned. The coaches put a bag out for the items to be returned anonymously,” Communications Coordinator Dan Foust wrote in an email. “On Monday, administration worked with the coaches and began the investigation to determine who actually stole the goods and issued consequences accordingly. This approach provided the opportunity to implement equitable consequences to all students involved once a thorough investigation was completed.”

Earlier, the Pro Football Hall of Fame told us no police report was filed.

“When we approached administrators with the Strongsville School District, they immediately responded. Looked into it right away. They were extremely apologetic that anything like that had happened,” Foust wrote.

We’re told all of the stolen goods were returned.

The school district has said punishment has been handed out, but no details have been released.

As for the game after the Hall of Fame incident, Strongsville lost the game.