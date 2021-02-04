I-TEAM: Late mail now proving costly for many Ohioans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For weeks, many of you have told us that you have not been getting your mail on time. You have missing packages. Plus, your prescriptions and bills have been arriving late.

Now, the I-TEAM is finding that the late mail may be costing you money.

Norma Meszaros told the I-TEAM that she was charged late fees because bills did not arrive on time.

Greg Getzinger says even though his insurance payment was mailed weeks before it was due, it did not arrive in time and his insurance was cancelled.

“It went beyond the grace period, on to the cancellation where it was truly cancelled,” Getzinger explained. “I could drive from Fairlawn to Westfield Center in about 40 minutes yet it took 45 days for the post office to drop off a piece of mail. “

Many others have called us with similar situations saying they had to make double payments on top of late fees.

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan says his office has also been flooded with calls from people now noticing they are being charged late fees for payments that did not arrive on time.

“The consumer is paying the price for the incompetency of the leadership of the postal service,” Ryan said.

A spokeswoman with the post office has said the delays are due to a record amount of packages this holiday season and because of COVID-19, which forced many workers off the job. She stressed many postal employees have been working long hours and doing their best to get the mail delivered.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Congressman Dave Joyce’s office said in instances where organizations do not rescind late fees, the postal service is offering creditor letters to its customers to help get late fees cancelled. Citizens should contact the Northern Ohio District Consumer and Industry Contact office at 216-443-4416.

The I-TEAM did try that number to find out what customers need to do. We were put on hold for over five minutes and then sent to a voice mail.

Congressman Ryan said he is reaching out to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to find out if there is a way to get rid of the fees since many people missed due dates due to the late mail.

“The average person can’t afford an extra 50 or 60 bucks or afford to lose their insurance,” Ryan said. “In addition to the pandemic, in addition to the economic situation, now people have these additional burdens and additional fees, additional headaches, that’s enough. We have to help the American people.”

Ryan added that he blames the upper management in the postal service and not the carriers. He has sent a letter to the president asking him to fire the “entire United States Postal Service Board of Governors.”