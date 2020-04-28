I-Team: Jail officer assaulted in gear to protect against COVID-19

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an inmate is under investigation for spitting on a correction officer in the Cuyahoga County Jail while that officer while was wearing gear for protection from COVID-19.

Last week, the I-Team revealed a series of incidents on the streets with people claiming to have the coronavirus spitting on police and medical workers. Those people were not, in fact, infected, yet they have since been hit with felony charges.

The jail incident happened Monday morning.

Now the inmate involved could also face criminal charges.

This comes as the Cuyahoga County Jail has battled an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of late Monday, figures released by the state showed 42 county inmates had tested positive for the virus and 220 had been placed in quarantine under observation.

The union for corrections officers says several officers in the county jail have also tested positive.

Officials have said they expected those overall numbers to rise because medical staff planned to do more testing inside the jail.

