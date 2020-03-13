I-Team: It’s illegal to go out if you’re under coronavirus quarantine. What’s the punishment?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what happens if someone with the coronavirus goes out after being quarantined, ordered to stay home.

We found, in Ohio, if you break quarantine, you break the law. But you don’t face much punishment.

State law makes it illegal to go out if you’re under quarantine, but the crime is equal to a traffic ticket. It carries a fine up to $150.

Nonetheless, Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz said, “It’s something that us prosecutors have been talking about.”

He added, “You don’t necessarily want to take somebody who’s infected to jail, or even have them come to court. So in that case, it makes sense. But in this area, law enforcement powers are a little limited.”

So what if you’re out shopping and you run into someone you know has been ordered to stay at home to recover from the coronavirus? What should you do?

The Geauga County prosecutor says, maybe, first call your local health department and report it there.

Meantime, this week, the Cleveland police chief said at a council committee meeting, his department has prepared some officers with extra safety equipment in case they have to deal with an infected person on the street after leaving home under quarantine.

Jim Flaiz also said, “Law enforcement, we don’t really want them involved in this quarantine issue, if at all possible. We’re asking people, if you are quarantined, follow the order.”

Your neighbors also hope people do the right thing.

One man said, “I think they should be taken back to their house where they live and then quarantined by force.”

Another said, “If you’re not allowed to come out, you’re not allowed to come out. But, I don’t think you should have to go to jail.”

And one woman said, “If advised to stay home, definitely stay home.”

Again, the penalty for the first case is a fine up to $150. But if someone gets caught repeatedly, they face a little stiffer punishment, and that could include a little jail time.

The Cuyahoga County Health Department says, generally, patients ordered to stay at home will be expected to take their temperature twice a day, and someone from the health department will check in to make sure nothing has changed dramatically.

But, in the end, the health department relies on the “integrity” of people to follow the rules.