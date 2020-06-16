I-Team: Investigation into reported sleeping state prison employee

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found an internal investigation underway after a citizen said he noticed a man behind the wheel of a state prison bus parked at a truck stop apparently asleep.

The witness turned to the I-Team to look into it after he also reported it to officials at the state prison in Grafton.

The citizen said he noticed the prison bus at a truck stop off I-71 in Morrow County. And he snapped a photo when he saw a man in the driver’s seat with his head back and mouth wide open, apparently asleep.

Sleeping prison employee– image given to WJW

Image given to WJW

The witness said he also saw another man in the truck apparently startled as he drove around taking a look.

JoEllen Smith, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Corrections, said in an e-mail, “We were made aware of these photos yesterday and the employee has been removed from his transportation post while an internal investigation is being completed. There were no inmates in the vehicle.”

The witness said he called the prison in Grafton because of a patch he noticed on the uniform of one of the workers. He said he wanted to be sure tax dollars were not being abused, and he said an internal investigator had reached out to him. The I-Team will let you know what comes of this.

**Continuing coverage of I-Team stories, here**

Watch a past I-Team report in the video, below: