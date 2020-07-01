I-Team: Investigating yet another surge in gun sales in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a new run on guns.

It’s the second time in months that there’s been a dramatic surge in the number of people buying guns, practicing their shooting, and taking classes for a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

At the Parma Armory, owner Rob Euerle told us his gun sales have jumped 300% in the last month. He says his gun ranges have been swamped with people coming in to shoot, and he has a waiting list for people trying to take classes for CCW permits.

In fact, Kim Rodecker, a veteran weapons instructor, told us, he’s never seen anything like the demand right now. Significant, since over the years, he says he has taught 14,000 people.

That gun store owner and instructor both say their customers have told them they’re more concerned than ever because of tension in the streets locally and nationwide.

“It’s a cross-country problem we have right now. It’s just fear with a little civil unrest,” Euerle said.

He said his store has struggled to keep up with the demand for guns and ammunition.

“We’re literally taking stuff out of inventory,” he said. “As soon as we get it out of the box, they’re like, I’ll take it.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t even know what it is.’ So, we’re trying to educate people as they come in.”

Kim Rodecker said, “They’re worried about their families and they’re worried about just going about our day to day business.”

He added, “I’m seeing a big increase in people wanting to get a CCW permit, so they can carry a firearm out, and be safe. Matter of fact I’d say it’s the biggest increase since I’ve been doing this.”

Three months ago, the I TEAM showed you lines out the doors of gun shops. A run on guns that started with the COVID-19 outbreak with people nervous about what might come next.

Now, we see a second wave of people walking through the same doors to buy and shoot guns. New spike. New reason.

We met a couple of young adults who’d just signed up for CCW courses. One man said, “It’s more safe.”

The other said, “I need to make it back home to my wife and kids, and that is the end of the story on that.”

We also found some stores putting limits on the amount of ammunition anyone can buy, and we’re told that, too, is happening around the country.

First, COVID-19. Then, chaos in the streets.

Now more crowds grabbing for guns.