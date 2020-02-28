I-TEAM investigates why Cuyahoga County Court is giving test strips to drug addicts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The I-TEAM has learned that Cuyahoga County Court is giving drug addicts test strips so they can make sure their drugs are safe, even as those same people are promising judges they’ll stay sober.

So we investigated how the court can say "stay sober" and "be careful using drugs" at the same time.

Cuyahoga County judges run three drug courts with special hearings and programs aimed at helping people with criminal cases get clean, and in some cases have their records cleared.

Yet, we’ve discovered that the court is offering those same people the strips to make sure their drugs are safe and not tainted with fentanyl, which is deadly.

The I-TEAM went to Judge Joan Synenberg, who oversees one of the drug courts, to find out more about why they're handing out test strips.

“It looks like we’re not burying our heads in the sand. We don’t condone any kind of drug use," said Judge Synenberg.

Judge Synenberg said their priority is to stop drug use but some addicts in treatment will slip up, so the test strips may keep them from dying.

“We have to do everything we can to keep people alive long enough to engage with others and live," said the judge. “This is a way, because of the public health crisis, that we can save lives.”

Meantime, we found your tax dollars pay for the fentanyl test strips. The county says it is spending $45,000 over two years.

We also wondered what happens if someone going through drug court ends up testing positive for using drugs on the streets. We're told that person could end up going to jail, face another punishment, or get the chance to stay in the program and work towards getting clean.

The court started the initiative late last year.

Judges will take a look at whether or not it’s making a difference, and if not, they will stop it. Otherwise they'll consider expanding it.