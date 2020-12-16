I-Team investigates what’s being done about Cleveland carjackings

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team helps expose how many of you are getting carjacked at gunpoint.

We keep tracking more calls to Cleveland police for people terrorized by carjackers. Reports made sometimes day after day.

Police video shows officers interview a couple in West Park just after a hold-up.

A woman says, “Blocked us off as we were leaving our driveway. Three of them got out of the car.” A man standing with her says, “Hit me in the head with a gun.”

And on the east side along Shaker Boulevard, video shows a man telling police how he got carjacked at a gas station. He said, “I saw the gun. He had the gun in my side. Put the gun in my side.”

Many of you are also now asking what’s being done to stop this. Some cars taken also get used in other crimes. It even happened earlier this month when a teen was murdered.

Police have caught some carjacking suspects. Video shows officers spotted suspects and chased down three after they rolled out of a car on the east side. One of those arrested was a 14-year-old boy, and the video shows an officer pull a gun out of the kid’s pocket.

Wednesday, Cleveland City Council held a special hearing on crime. The council spent four hours talking about the soaring murder rate, and the carjackings and police staffing, and more. But the police chief and safety director did not outline any specific new plans for fighting crime.

“[I’m] greatly concerned about the growing violence and lawlessness in the city,” Councilman Mike Polensek said.

Councilmen Brian Kazy and Joe Jones and others also raised concerns.

“It’s the same thing that’s happening all around the country in major jurisdictions. Period. Elevated homicide rates. Elevated violent crime rates,” Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

More crime, but lately, less officers are getting out of patrol cars on your streets. The police chief says, now, some weeks as many as 150 Cleveland officers are out sick due to COVID-19, which council members were stunned to hear.

The carjackings are happening in other towns around Cleveland, too. Investigators are looking for connections between these crimes. Looking for every clue. What they keep finding most are more citizens victimized.

The I-Team checked the backgrounds of a few juveniles arrested. We quickly found a couple of them already have a record for violent crime.

