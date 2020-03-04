I-Team investigates video showing school bus running red light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating video captured by a parent showing a local school bus going through a red light.

A citizen driver with a dashboard camera says he recorded what happened Tuesday afternoon outside Pleasant Valley Elementary in Parma.

You see traffic moving. Then you can see a stop light turn yellow. And then it turns red.

A bus then goes through the light well after it had turned red.

The I-Team has reached out to school officials and police.

We’ll update this story on FOX 8 News and right here on FOX8.com.