I-Team investigates hundreds of elderly residents in Hudson not getting mail

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) -- Hundreds of elderly residents who live at Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson have not received mail in two days because officials at the facility say the U. S. Postal carrier will not allow his temperature to be taken before entering the building.

“We want to protect our residents and make sure any visitors that come in here are not sick,” said David Oster, chief executive officer for Laurel Lake Retirement Community. “We all went to this format for the safety of our residents. The average age of our residents is 85. We are trying to follow Governor Mike DeWine’s directives and the CDC.”

Since the postal employee will not agree to have his temperature taken, officials are not allowing him in the building. They want to try and make sure anyone who comes into the building isn’t sick.

“We want to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep those who live here safe,” Oster said.

The 500 residents inside the facility have not received mail since Tuesday.

“They are depriving everybody that lives in this building of their mail,” said Mimi Becker, a resident at Laurel Lake.

The I-Team went to the Hudson post office to discuss the matter. We we were told they could not talk to us and to contact a post office spokesperson.

We received the following statement, in part, from a spokesperson with the USPS:

“We understand the community’s concern however, if they would prefer our carriers not to enter the facility, they can pick up their mail at the Hudson Post Office. The safety and health of our employees and customers is our top priority.”

Officials at the retirement facility say they want the postal carrier in the building; they just want to take the person’s temperature first.

They added many of the residents are not able to go to the post office due to health related concerns.

“They don't realize people are being quarantined from their families they need the letters,” said Debbie Shrieve. “The post office is interfering with that process.”