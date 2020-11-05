I-TEAM investigates after some local voters report mysteries surrounding their ballots

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some local voters have turned to the FOX 8 I-TEAM to investigate mysteries surrounding their ballots.

Days after the election, they’ve been left wondering if their votes counted. So we looked into issues throughout Northeast Ohio.

In Stark County, Jonathan Spohn says he went to his polling place and there, he learned someone had sent in an absentee ballot in his name. But, he says he didn’t do that.

“It’s almost a sense of insecurity. I felt someone had taken my privacy, a little bit. Like, what’s going on? Who’s got my information? Who is able to do this?” he asked.

In Lorain County, Susan Vrona looked online and saw no record of her husband's vote.



“My concern was that’s a vote taken away. That was my concern, and then I wanted to know why?” she said.

In Geauga County, another voter pointed out a website showing her vote received but nothing saying specifically it had been counted.

So the I-TEAM dug into all of that.



Elections workers everywhere are going through mailed ballots still coming in after Election Day. And they’re sorting through provisional ballots cast by voters after some question came up at the polls.

Back in Stark County, Jonathan Spohn said he filled out a provisional ballot at the poll because of the mysterious absentee ballot.

“I’m a veteran. I served in the Marine Corp. I think voting and the right to vote is a very important thing to me. People should take it seriously,” he said.

And back in Lorain County, Susan Vrona says her husband voted by provisional ballot. Lorain County officials say that vote will likely show up online as recorded when all votes are finally counted.

And in Geauga County, we’re told a ballot listed as received there also means it’s being counted. If there were a problem with that ballot, it would be noted.

We also checked in with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. We saw workers processing provisional ballots. 17, 812 of those were filled out in Cuyahoga County.

Board spokesman Mike West said, “Then we have a ten day period to sort out what happened and make sure your vote is counted.”

A few votes may not change the election, but the people turning to the I-TEAM now are determined to have their votes count.

