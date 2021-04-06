I-Team: Inside the plan for your security around the NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more about how plans are shaping up for your security in Cleveland surrounding events for the NFL Draft.

Crews can be seen working to build a stage and much more around Browns stadium in preparation for the draft which is now just weeks away.

So, we investigated what security you can expect if you drive downtown for the draft and everything tied to it.

Think back to 2019 when Cleveland hosted the major league baseball all-star game.

Law enforcement sources say NFL Draft security should be similar to what you saw for all-star weekend.

In other words, measures aimed at keeping you safe, but not on lockdown.

You can already find a list of things you can’t bring into the draft. No weapons. Nothing dangerous.

But, you can expect minimal street closings.

Fans we met understand some restrictions.

One man told us, “I think that’ll be OK. I don’t think that’ll be too bad. I think there’ll be more police officers, and everything will be fine.”

Oddly, we also spotted ads looking for people to work security and manage the crowd for draft events. However, the company hiring didn’t respond to us.

Another fan reacted by saying working the draft might be cool.

He said, “I’m a hustler. I’ll go where the money is.”

We’ve learned officials are still discussing flight restrictions at Burke Lakefront Airport, rules restricting drones, and more. All security plans have not been finalized.

We also wondered about people like the corner hot dog vendor. We reviewed the rules the city put out for vendors. Sixteen pages of rules about where vendors can set up to sell food or souvenirs. Can’t just set up anywhere. Sixteen pages about permits and more.

We’ve also learned Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff’s deputies will also be on patrol.

Security discussions have gone on for months. The talk about what fans hope they don’t have to think about at all.

Meantime Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine simplified rules for health orders concerning COVID-19. So we also asked what that means for the size of draft crowds.

The NFL told us, “We are still working out details on overall draft attendance with local, state and federal health officials, with more details on this to follow. We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of fans to partake in draft activities that are free, outdoor and open to the public.”

Little by little, the stage is coming together and so is the security plan.