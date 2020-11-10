I-Team: Inmates yelled for help as prisoner was beaten to death at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating an inmate death at the Cuyahoga County Jail first reported by the FOX 8 I-Team.

The police department was notified at 8:30 p.m. Monday night that an inmate had been beaten by his cellmate.

Shane Trawick, 48, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 7 p.m.

According to preliminary information from police, a corrections officer was alerted by inmates yelling for help.

The corrections officer alerted a supervisor who requested medical help for the inmate, according to police.

The suspect is 31-years-old.

He has not been identified.

Police say no weapons were found.

A new warden was hired for the jail three months ago.

The FOX 8 I-Team has documented multiple instances of inmates mistakenly released and multiple deaths of inmates at the jail.