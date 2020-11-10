I-TEAM: Inmate dies after attack in Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate has died after a violent confrontation with another inmate.

The incident happened early Monday evening. Paramedics rushed an inmate to the emergency room, but he did not survive.

We’re waiting for Cuyahoga County officials to release more information.

The jail has made headlines in recent years for a series of inmate deaths, however, administrators have also made reforms to improve conditions.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not released a cause of death for the most recent inmate to die in jail before this incident.

Investigators are just beginning to sort out the new case. FOX 8 will update this story as we learn more.

