CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — are asking for your help in finding a man they believe is responsible for a fatal crash.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Chris Britton said Le’Sonne Bolan is wanted on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police said Bolan told them he was fleeing an alleged road rage incident moments before the fatal crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Officers said Bolan was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Lee Road and failed to stop at a red light, colliding with another vehicle and causing the fatal crash.

Britton said Bolan did not appear to face the charge and police have been searching for him for several days.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating him,” Britton said. “We understand it was a tragic series of events that happened that night and no one planned for this to happen. It’s time to take responsibility for what happened and answer the charges against him.”

Anyone who knows where Bolan is located is asked to call Cleveland Heights police detectives at 216-291-3883 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).