CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland homicide detectives working undercover in recent days, helping Santa. So, we investigated.

We saw a special operation bringing the North Pole to the inner city.

Last week, we discovered a man wearing a big red suit collecting wishes instead of clues.

The man wearing the suit was T.J. Powell. He works as a Cleveland police homicide detective, but he spent time at Robert Jamison School helping kids unravel the mystery of Christmas.

He had a long line of kids coming up to sit on his lap.

“What do you want for Christmas?” he asked.

One child said, “I want three things.”

Another said, “I want a baby doll set.”

Yet another said, “A yo-yo.”

He asked a small group of children: “Have you been nice? You have? Y’all on my nice list.”

In the hallway, we asked detective Powell to describe how important it is to take part in something like this.

“Very important. Growing up in the inner city, I didn’t get a chance to experience it. What better way to give back than just being present?” he said.

We’ve found detective Powell spreading holiday cheer before. A couple of years ago, he and a friend showered needy children with gifts.

“It takes you back. You reminisce, you know, when I was that age,” he added.

As I-Team reporters, we work to uncover things; find more to the story. We even did it for this story.

You see, we also found another Cleveland homicide detective helping Santa. In fact, another detective who often works to solve crimes alongside detective Powell.

For years, detective Steve Loomis has also helped out Santa, wearing the bright red suit and collecting wishes from children.

“Thirty years (on the job), it’s my favorite thing to do,” Loomis said.

He spoke of going from solving homicides to having kids on his lap.

“Yeah, absolutely, and some of them are kids of homicide victims. They’re kids. It’s our future,” he said.

Back at the school, the teachers and teacher’s aides enjoyed every moment.

“A lot of children in our school have never seen Santa live and in person, taken a picture with him,” said Amy Murray. “So, I want to bring some joy and life to our school.”

This gift — unforgettable.