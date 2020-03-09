I-Team: How does a suspected burglar keep catching breaks in court?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating how a suspected burglar caught on camera keeps catching break after break in court to stay on your streets.

And his latest victim is now taking action so that what happened to him doesn’t happen to you.

A homeowner in Parma recently found video on his home security cameras showing a burglar boldly driving up to his garage, walking around the house and looking inside, and then hauling away a large saw worth hundreds of dollars.

Parma police later arrested Wendell Carte.

And what the I-Team found out about him left that homeowner wondering why wasn’t Carte locked up instead of roaming the streets to commit more crime? And will having video evidence make a difference sending the man back to prison?

The homeowner said, “To just do that and be on the street with law-abiding citizens is not fair to us. So imagine my frustration.”

The I-Team dug into court records. We found this suspect has already been indicted more than two dozen times over more than 3 decades. He’s been sent to prison 9 times. Yet, despite that record, in his last three cases, he walked out of court back to your streets on probation -- even after an attempted abduction and assault case.

Now, in addition to the burglary caught on camera, police say they’ve also tied Carte to shoplifting and more.

So that victim with the security video is asking questions of the courts and lawmakers. He wants to know what it takes to keep a career criminal off the streets.

He said, “I have made it my vow to question the system. Crime after crime, we need to do something about that."

The court tells the I-Team the judge on Wendell Carte’s latest cases can’t comment since Carte has a new case pending.

But clearly, now, this has started a movement.

Meantime, we went to the address for Carte on court records. A man there said he only gave the guy a place to stay because his son knows him.

For now, Carte sits in jail. Records show he has now been indicted on new charges by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.