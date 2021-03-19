I-Team: Here’s how Cuyahoga County Jail workers are being disciplined for releasing inmates by mistake

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of discipline for corrections officers in connection with two inmates released by mistake from the Cuyahoga County Jail, a problem that has occurred there repeatedly.

The new discipline goes back to mistaken releases in October of 2020.

A County spokesperson says Corrections Officer Kathleen Belle has been suspended for three days.

Sgt. Joe Kelly received a “written reprimand”, but no suspension.

A third corrections officer involved could still face punishment, but so far, he has not been disciplined.

This goes back to two inmates released when they shouldn’t have been in one weekend. One was released on a Friday. and the other was released the next day.

Both had been locked up on weapons charges. Both, ultimately, ended up accounted for and back in the system.

Months before that the I-Team revealed three inmates were released in one day from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Corrections officers were disciplined in various ways and even fired for previous inmate releases that should not have happened.

After the series of inmates let out by mistake in one day, Jail Administrator Rhonda Gibson said, “We believe we have a good process. It’s a matter of the process being followed.”

