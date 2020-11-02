I-Team helps track down man’s missing absentee ballot

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A local teacher got his mail-in ballot just in time to vote and he’s giving credit to the FOX 8 I-Team for helping to solve a mystery surrounding a missing ballot.

Rod Bell is staying temporarily in Florida. Last week, we found, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections sent a ballot to him and it was returned. But, Bell never received it.

We started asking questions and Bell also called his congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

Turns out, the postal service had, for some reason, sent the first ballot back to Cleveland without delivering it. A replacement finally showed up before time ran out.

“I did a little happy dance. But, with your prodding and Marcy Kaptur’s office, they finally got moving, I guess,” Bell said.

So many people are voting in person, dropping off ballots and mailing ballots with no problem, but what happened in this case left Bell exasperated. He couldn’t miss this election.

“This election is the most important election in our lifetime… There’s a lot of truth to that. A lot of division in our country,” Bell said.

Bell had given up hope getting that ballot in the mail. He was prepared to fly home and stand in line to vote until he got that ballot at the last minute. His wife did fly back to Ohio since her ballot never made it to Florida.

“My parents always taught me, if you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” Bell said.

If you’ve ever wondered, does every vote really count? Ask Rod Bell.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: