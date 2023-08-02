(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found nothing’s been done to fix some dangerous rail crossings.

Months ago, we exposed hazards in your neighborhoods after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

But, we checked back and found no quick fixes even with bouncing tracks and other problems.

For example, consider the crossing on Fair Road in Strongsville. It looks the same now as when we found it back in March.

Cars go over the tracks, and the tracks move up and down as you hear loud thuds.

Neighbors complain to the railroad. State inspectors write it up, but nothing changes.

“When I see a train, hear it, I don’t go near this place. I don’t want to hear, see a train fall over, something like that,” said Frank Peters.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says every year it inspects every rail crossing.

But, the PUCO says it does not have the power to crack down on safety issues. Only the ability to ask the railroads to make repairs or ask the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to take action.

A PUCO spokesperson wrote the following statement:

“Inspection reports are shared with the railroads and defects are asked to be addressed. PUCO’s limited jurisdiction does not provide for enforcement of rough crossings. During any PUCO inspection, if tracks themselves are deficient then an FRA defect report is sent to the FRA for their action.”

Earlier, we had also found bouncing tracks through the Village of Creston in Medina County, but that crossing hasn’t been fixed yet.

We checked back in Brook Park. A rough crossing there has been cited many times, but it also has not yet been repaired.

Next to the rail crossing in Brook Park that needs repaired, we also noticed supplies. You might think work is just about to start, but the Brook Park service director says supplies to make the repairs have been sitting there since last year.

“We were told the repairs, the repair of the track would be made last August,” Service Director Brian Beyer said.

So, he also wonders when the rail company will fix that crossing.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of our residents and the travelling public through our city,” he added.

A train engineers union has told us rough crossings could, in fact, cause a train wreck.

The crossings in this story are on CSX rail lines. The company told the I-Team, “CSX works with local and state authorities to address rough crossings in a timely manner. We will have our engineering team look into these.”

Until then, Peters plans to keep calling.

“If I don’t see nothing done, then I’m going to start calling again,” he said.