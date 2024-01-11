CLEVELAND (WJW) — This week, the FOX 8 I-Team challenged another local leader on what you’ve gotten for your money by sending elected officials to Ireland.

We took questions to Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, and found no new businesses from Ireland have yet committed to moving to Northeast Ohio.

Last year, a group of local leaders flew to Ireland, and your tax dollars paid for it.

Officials called it a trip to bring new businesses and jobs here. But in November, we found the city of Cleveland had no evidence of any company from Ireland deciding to move here.

So this week we also sat down with the county executive. Chris Ronayne also went on the trip to Ireland.

“What has been produced from that?” we asked.

The county executive said, “We’ve had meetings with one company, in particular, out of Dublin.

“What I’m trying to do is stay in touch with the tech companies that we met with in our Dublin visit. We’re continuing with dialogue,” he added.

We followed up by asking, “But, at this point, have any of them committed to coming here?”

Ronayne replied, “I’ll have to ask the consul general. But we’ve got, sort of, a lot of hot irons, which is how these things go.”

Ronayne said the trip could also lead to at least one local company opening up a business operation over in Ireland.

Back in November, a right-hand man for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb admitted the number of commitments from Ireland at that time was still zero.

In May, local leaders took a trip to highlight new air service from Cleveland to Ireland.

Records show taxpayers paid to send the mayor and a top aide, the Cuyahoga County executive and a top aide, and the city and county council presidents. We’d been told it cost about $3,000 per person.

In the meantime, a vice president with Team NEO told us he’s optimistic you’ll eventually see a payoff.

He told us three companies from Ireland have visited our area as a result of the trip local leaders took in May.

Now, Team NEO, a private economic development group, hopes to convince those firms from Ireland to build on their visits here and start doing business here.

“We’re hopeful that these will come to fruition,” said Mark Owens. “A lot of times these companies have to go back to their investors, back to their board, their stakeholders, to make sure that this makes sense for them.”

As for the companies that visited, we’re told two are healthcare companies and one is an IT firm.