CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows police cameras capturing the sound of the gunfire during a mass shooting last weekend in the Warehouse District.

The video also shows the first moments of police jumping into action. This comes to light on the same day we heard the first words from the suspect.

Police said a man opened fire and shot and wounded nine people early Sunday morning.

On one police body camera video, you hear a series of gunshots, then you see an officer start running down the block toward the gunfire as citizens are running away.

Another camera shows the gunshots were heard even in a patrol car.

The police video also shows chaos as officers start finding victims.

You hear people yelling, “Oh, my God!”

And, officers ask, “Where you hit?” and, “You OK?”

One officer rushed in calling for a trauma kit. He didn’t wait. He grabbed a man’s belt to help stop the bleeding of one victim.

“Breathe. Breathe slowly, OK?” the officer told the victim.

Another body camera clip shows an officer get out of his car with his gun out.

Another shows an officer questioning witnesses about the gunfire.

That night, the gunman got away. But days later, investigators tracked down a suspect. On Thursday morning, Jaylon Jennings appeared before a judge, and he spoke out.

“Can I say something? I don’t understand what’s going on right now.

I’m being honest. Makes no sense to me,” Jennings said.

Investigators first filed an arrest warrant for attempted murder. Now, they’ve added charges for all nine victims, plus weapons charges. Court records say the suspect had no right to carry a gun since he has a prior record. Within the next week, Jaylon Jennings is expected to be indicted — maybe with even more charges.

Records just filed shed new light on the investigation. Police said they also have video evidence of the suspect leaving the scene and hiding the gun in his waistband.

“Might be sitting in jail for nothing,” Jennings told the court Thursday. “Where’s the facts? Where’s the meat? This is crazy.”

Victims have told us they had no reason to expect gunfire.

“Like, there was no warning. I hit the ground. That’s when I realized I was hit,” said Chris Tevis.

Kianna Sebree said, “The first shot I heard — the very first shot, I swear — hit me. I felt it and heard it at the same time.”

The police video backs up what the witnesses said about no warning. One body camera clip even shows an officer calmly whistling just before the gunshots.

Cleveland police said this weekend in the Warehouse District, they’ll have a “full complement” of officers.