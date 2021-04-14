I-TEAM: Former Sandusky probation officer now indicted on several charges of paying teen, others for sex

**Watch our previous report on this incident above.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A former Sandusky Municipal Court probation officer has now been indicted on numerous felony charges of compelling prostitution. He also faces a charge of tampering with records.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team that Adam Lieb was arrested Wednesday on the 10-count indictment and taken to the Erie County jail.

The indictment alleges Lieb paid three victims for sex, including one teenage boy.

Sandusky police detectives told the FOX 8 I-Team they started investigating the case the end of January.

Lieb resigned his position as a probation officer in February. He is due in court soon to face the indictment.