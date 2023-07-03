CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man who was threatened with a knife had to wait several weeks just to try to file a complaint.

The Cleveland City Prosecutor’s Office kept putting him off.

So, we investigated.

We’ve shown you chronic delays with city ambulances and delays with police responses.

Now, look at what happened to Rob Slattery.

He said a man threatened him with a knife, yet he had to wait nearly two months for a chance to see a city prosecutor to ask for charges.

We met him at the Justice Center when he finally got called in for an appointment.

“I called multiple times. They kept saying, ‘We don’t know when we can get you in,'” Slattery said. “You shouldn’t have to wait that long for something like this. The system’s broken.”

Slattery shared with us recordings of calls he made asking when he could see about getting justice.

When he saw a woman yelling for help on the city’s west side, he said he stepped in. He’s a retired cop. And, it turns out, long ago he had arrested the man there with that woman in distress.

“Then, he goes, ‘I know who you are. You’re not a cop anymore,'” Slatter said. “And then that’s when the more aggressive threats started coming in: ‘I know where you live. I’m gonna come get you. I’m gonna take you out.’”

After Slattery called police to the scene, an officer told him to go and see a city prosecutor to ask for charges.

So, what took so long? First, it took the I-Team several days to get an answer from the mayor’s office. Why did it take nearly two months to see a prosecutor about a violent man?

The mayor’s office said there was a delay due to staffing shortages.

A spokesperson wrote in an email:

Mr. Slattery first contacted the office on April 24, 2023. He was contacted by misdemeanor investigator Julian Wilson on June 7, 2023. He completed an in-person intake in the office on June 14, 2023. The complaint was reviewed that day and it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges. The matter was closed on June 14, 2023. There was a 45-day delay between when he called the office and when they were able to call to get him scheduled due to staffing shortages. Now that they are fully staffed, they are actively working to reduce the time between contact with the office and being seen down to 3 weeks, which the target goal is based on the volume of reports. Statement from Cleveland City Prosecutor’s Office

Records show the suspect has a record for robbery and assault and he’s currently wanted in a car theft case.

Yet the city prosecutor’s office ruled there wasn’t evidence for charges in Slattery’s case.

He waited forever to seek justice, and he walked away looking over his shoulder.

“The city prosecutor’s office is — either they don’t care, or they’re just so understaffed they can’t handle it. A threat was made on my well-being and bringing up my house. My family’s there.”

Weeks ago, we filed a records request asking about staffing in the city prosecutor’s office and we still have not yet received a response.