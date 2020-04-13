I-TEAM: Fairview Park officials discuss closing track if people can’t practice social distancing

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A local woman turned to the I-TEAM after she captured video showing people ignoring calls to stay out of big groups due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Residents near Fairview High School said just about daily they have noticed dozens of people close together at the track.

Video taken Saturday shows people at the track not practicing social distancing.

Governor Mike DeWine has issued a “Stay at Home” order asking people to only go outside when necessary, and if they are outside to stay 6 feet away from others in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Monique Smith, who lives in Fairview Park, said she was concerned when she saw the recent pictures of people at the track. She worries they are putting themselves and others at risk. She decided to notify city council members.

“Within minutes, they sent an email to the mayor and police chief asking for enforcement of the governor’s guidelines for social distancing and what we are suppose to follow,” Smith said.

The I-TEAM also reached out to Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney who said he and the chief went to the track Monday.

“We are going to have all the benches around the field removed,” the mayor said.

He added they will put up signs reminding people to practice social distancing.

Some residents believe the track should be closed temporarily.

The mayor says if issues continue he will consider closing the track.