CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found little has been done after a city promise to do more to help make sure you get an ambulance when you need one.

Nearly a year ago, Cleveland EMS announced new action. Now, we’ve uncovered what didn’t happen.

This revolves around chronic 911 callers demanding an ambulance when they don’t have a medical crisis. Those calls could take away an ambulance when you have a serious emergency.

Last April, EMS officials said they had started doing something about people with no emergencies calling EMS often, even for ridiculous reasons.

EMS leaders told city council they had started the multiple patient visit (MVP) program. They described it as EMS working with MetroHealth Medical Center to get chronic 911 callers hooked up with doctors and health care. In fact, EMS called it a success after two weeks.

“We look to incorporate this into the call-taking process in the future,” EMS Commissioner Orlando Wheeler said at the time.

“This program’s been very successful in decreasing the need to rely on 911,” Deputy Commissioner Chris Chapin said.

So, the I-Team asked the city for specifics on cases involved with this program. The law department said it had no records.

We also asked for the procedures for EMS crews for this program. There are no records for that either. No records nearly a year after EMS leaders said this program was already making a difference.

Additionally, MetroHealth Medical Center tells us the program has only been tested for a “couple of patients.”

For this story, EMS issued a statement. It didn’t address what had been said before council about the program already reducing the number of 911 calls.

The statement reads:

“This is not a ‘program,’ it is a community outreach process that consists of an ongoing conversation with area hospitals to address individuals who frequently utilize 911 to enhance their access to healthcare and meet their needs. We no longer refer to this as the “MVP program” as it is not a program. Currently, we primarily deal with Metro Population Health. To a lesser extent we have also had conversations with University Hospital and have had a discussion with Cleveland Clinic to also begin sharing information. There is no formal ‘process.’ It is simply an information sharing to assist those in need.”

City Council Public Safety Chairman Michael Polensek told us he has questions he wants answered at a hearing next week.

“We have to address the frequent callers, and we have to address the people who stub their toe versus someone who is having a heart attack,” he said.

The I-Team has heard 911 calls from people who can’t sleep. Plus, a man reported his shoes were too tight. A woman also reported she was stuck on her toilet.

Multiple sources say a factor in all of this is the EMS policy. Cleveland EMS sends an ambulance to almost every call.