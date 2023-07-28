CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned sheriff’s deputies will be adding new patrols downtown to help Cleveland police.

This comes as we’ve seen violence in the heart of the city day and night.

We’ve also found Cleveland police falling short on patrols downtown due to short staffing.

Multiple sources confirm Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies will be starting downtown patrols.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a mass shooting in the Warehouse District, murders downtown, gunfire on Public Square, a woman carjacked in the morning and a county worker robbed in the afternoon.

We spoke to the woman carjacked at 11:30 a.m.

“This kid in a red hoodie was standing there behind me with a gun pointed straight at me,” she said.

She worries more now about safety downtown, but she’s encouraged by news of deputies adding patrols.

“I do like that. A little bit comforting. Who knows how long it will last, though?” she said.

This comes as the I-Team has found short staffing in the Cleveland police unit that covers downtown. We found the number of officers assigned there down nearly a third below the normal level.

We first started looking at this back in May. Two months ago, we asked city hall a series of questions surrounding the number officers assigned specifically to patrol downtown and how many openings there are in that unit.

The city just revealed to us short staffing in the downtown unit.

Now, deputies will patrol downtown too, and police promise to show an extra presence in the Warehouse District.

“As safety is the No. 1 priority of the Cleveland Division of Police, the weekend Warehouse Detail will include additional support from the district’s vice unit, the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit and the Bureau of Traffic,” Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia wrote in an e-mail.

On Friday, just 11 recruits graduated and joined the Cleveland police force — a force that’s been chronically short-staffed.

Now, help is coming downtown.

Plus, this week the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced troopers will also start helping police fight crime in Cleveland. The patrol told us plans for that are still being worked out.

That carjacking victim said, “I have definitely noticed an uptick in the crime.”