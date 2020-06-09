I-TEAM: Euclid police investigating after 200 teens rioted, injured two, threw rocks at officers

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A disturbing scene caught on camera. The FOX 8 I-Team has video showing what police are calling a riot that happened Friday night in Euclid.

“It got out of control,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “It turned into gang fights and group fights all over the parking lot. There were probably 150-200 kids and young adults.”

The cell phone video shows a mob of teens running in the parking lot area near a local skating rink and grocery store. One teen falls, and is repeatedly kicked and assaulted.

“He basically passed out after he was beaten,” Houser said. “It is a miracle he is OK. He just had minor injuries.”

Police said another victim, a 14-year-old was also injured.

“Not only did our entire midnight shift have to be there to quell a riot, which is an accurate way of saying it, but we had to pull police officers from adjoining cities to help us out as well,” Houser said.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the crowd also attacked police.

“Our officers had rocks and bottles thrown at them,” the chief said. “They were refusing to disperse, and assaulting each other. It created a very dangerous situation.”

The chief said officers did use pepper spray to help disperse the crowd.

“Our main goal is to keep everybody safe,” Meyer said. “We don’t want any kids injured, anyone in the area injured and, obviously, we don’t want to see officers injured.”

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

