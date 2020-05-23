I-TEAM: Euclid police investigate 3 early morning fatalities that occurred on I-90

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team they are investigating three fatalities that happened on I-90 early Saturday.

The first incident happened around 2 a.m. when a motorcycle crashed into a guardrail. The male died shortly after the crash.

The second incident, which is unrelated, happened around 5 a.m. when two pedestrians were struck on I-90 near the East 260th Street exit. A male and a female were both struck and died.

Police do not know if the two knew each other or why they were walking on the busy interstate.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer is asking anyone with information on either incident to contact the department as soon as possible. He said detectives are still trying to piece together exactly what took place.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.