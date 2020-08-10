I-Team: Euclid man held on $1 million bond in death of 18-month-old girl

EUCLID – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a 31-year-old Euclid man is in the Cuyahoga County Jail facing a charge of aggravated murder in the death of an 18-month-old girl.

Devon Mallory

Devon Mallory appeared in Euclid Municipal Court Friday to face the charge.

The judge set his bond at $1 million dollars.

Euclid police detectives investigated the child’s death after the toddler was brought to the emergency room last month with several injuries.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said his detectives did a good job on the case and want to get justice for the young child.

