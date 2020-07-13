1  of  3
I-Team: East Cleveland officers shoot suspect in struggle outside bar

Talia Naquin

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police sources say an officer-involved shooting happened Monday morning in East Cleveland.

The shooting happened outside the Positive Vibe Bar on Superior Ave. after 1 a.m.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team two uniformed off duty officers working security struggled with a suspect in the parking lot.

A friend of the suspect allegedly pulled a gun out of the suspect’s pants and fired in the air and near officers.

Officers fired back, shooting one of the men.

The suspect is in surgery at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

State agents with the Bureau of Investigation are assisting East Cleveland police.

