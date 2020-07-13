I-Team: East Cleveland officers shoot suspect in struggle outside bar

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police sources say an officer-involved shooting happened Monday morning in East Cleveland.

The shooting happened outside the Positive Vibe Bar on Superior Ave. after 1 a.m.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team two uniformed off duty officers working security struggled with a suspect in the parking lot.

A friend of the suspect allegedly pulled a gun out of the suspect’s pants and fired in the air and near officers.

State agents assisting East Cleveland police with an officer involved shooting that happened early this morning outside a bar. Suspect taken to hospital. Officers are OK. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) July 13, 2020

Officers fired back, shooting one of the men.

The suspect is in surgery at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

State agents with the Bureau of Investigation are assisting East Cleveland police.

