I-TEAM: Driver hit by Cleveland city truck seeking justice

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video showing how a city of Cleveland truck barreled into a citizen’s car, but the city worker walked away without a ticket and the citizen may end up paying a big repair bill.

So, the I-TEAM is investigating.

“The box truck blindsided my vehicle and took the front end of my vehicle out," Joy Colagiovanni said.

Police video shows the scene of the incident, which occurred last month on Carter Road. The lift bridge had traffic backed up. Colagiovanni started to make a U-turn. The city truck came down the wrong side of the road and then collided with the car.

“My train of thinking is she had to have seen the truck. And, if she’s making the U-turn from the left lane, she’s looking toward the left," The city worker told police at the scene. “I’m laying on the horn to let the traffic know I’m coming up.”

The citizen driver said, “I didn’t hear any horn. I didn’t hear any horn.”

Cleveland Police found the man driving the city truck at fault, but police say the driver was simply warned. Officers have the option to do that.

Police did refer the case for a hearing before an accident review panel overseen at City Hall by the Law Department.

What might come out of this? Generally, that panel, in a case like this, might recommend the worker get some retraining or counseling. Something like that.

Meantime, Joy Colagiovanni also wonders if her own insurance will have to pay for the damage to her car. We’ve shown you before, state law often protects cities from payouts in crashes.

The citizen, in this case, is actually a local government employee herself, but this incident happened to her in her personal car.

Now, she’s speaking out to make sure you know what can happen in a crash with a government vehicle.

She said, “I think individuals, the community needs to know that. Fight it. Definitely fight it. ‘Cause I’m going to.”

The I-TEAM also sent a series of questions to the Cleveland Mayor’s Office. As of late Thursday, we had not yet received a response.