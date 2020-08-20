I-TEAM discovers more cases of shots being fired at local officers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has now uncovered police video showing more cases of shots fired at local officers, and this comes to light with crowds nationwide raging against police.

And, it even follows an incident with a Cleveland Police officer shot and wounded.

In one of the latest cases, you hear 4 or 5 shots ring out as Cleveland patrol officers take a report at the scene of a kidnapping. The video shows officers then diving for cover.

In another case, you see patrol officers meeting up with detectives after they’d just had shots fired at them.

One investigator said, “I don’t know what…just happened. But, the dude got out the car. Just pointed the gun right behind us.”

An officer asked, “At you?” And, he asked, “You alright?” The detective responded, “No, I’m not alright.”

And in Euclid, patrol car video shows an officer chasing an SUV after someone fired shots from it as the vehicle passed by the officer while he spoke to a resident. The citizen called 911 saying, “Y’all need back-up ,right away. A person opened their car door shooting. I don’t want them shooting at y’all.”

We’ve found more cases of police dodging bullets even as we’ve already seen headlines filled with shots fired at officers.

Last month, police scrambled to protect themselves and citizens when gunfire rang out in the Warehouse District.

And, a man shot and wounded a Cleveland officer who responded to a domestic incident.

We then saw officer Jennifer Kilnapp get a huge escort home from the hospital.

She told us at that time, “I’m just happy that I’m safe. Going home to my family.”

Of course, we’re seeing chaos in the streets around the country. Crowds speaking out against police and assaulting officers and damaging their buildings. And we’ve seen some of that in Cleveland.

A local group has painted in the streets outside Cleveland police buildings to show support for law enforcement.

At the same time, the FBI says nationwide so far this year, 31 officers have been assaulted and killed. That total adds up to a few more than this time last year. About a quarter of the officers killed this year were ambushed.

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser spoke about the recent case there and said,

“Here’s an example of spontaneous violence against police.”

Euclid police arrested kids who are 14 and 15 years old for firing the shots at officers there.



“This is gonna be something that a certain element of the public is going to latch onto and start doing and make part of their normal behavior. Our officers are gonna have to remain even more vigilant,” said Captain Houser.

The man arrested for shooting the Cleveland officer is sitting in jail as his case is beginning to move through court.

Euclid Police say juvenile authorities allowed the teen suspects there to go home and wait for their cases to move forward.

