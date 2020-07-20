I-Team: Did Cleveland police recruit make racially offensive hand signals?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are conducting an investigation into whether a recruit in training made hand signals suggesting “white power” in photos taken off duty.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said in an email, “It’s under investigation within IA (internal affairs).”

She also said the recruit is still in training at this time.

The photos show a man making the “OK” sign.

The website for the Anti-Defamation League says the “Okay hand gesture” is one some consider “a symbol meaning ‘white power.’” However, the site adds, “Caution must be used in evaluating instances of this symbol’s use.”

The photos came to the I-Team after circulating in the civil rights community.

Danielle Sydnor, President of the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP, said, “I would expect the Cleveland Police Department takes it to heart, does a thorough investigation, and takes swift action.”

She also said “The NAACP wants to know our leadership is going to do the right thing.”

Sydnor also questioned why the recruit is still going through the training academy as the photos are investigated.

Meantime, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer called this a “silly investigation.” He said, the hand signal revolves around a game people play, and he calls the internal inquiry “blown out of proportion.”

Last year, a Cleveland EMS worker was given a written warning after making a similar gesture while responding to a school where at least one student ate marijuana candy.

The commissioner of Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service determined the paramedic violated the code of contact.

His disciplinary paperwork said, “You acknowledged to ‘playing a game called the circle game’ while you were on an emergency medical scene and conceded that, with afterthoughts, it was unprofessional and inappropriate for a public servant. You admitted to ‘playing the game,’ for many years, in other facets of your life and were not aware that the ‘circle game symbol’ may have an alternate meaning,” the letter said.

The I-Team will watch for the outcome in the Cleveland police internal investigation.

