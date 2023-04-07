[Watch previous coverage in the player above.]

HOUSTON (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new developments in the legal troubles for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Two lawsuits against him from women suing him for sexual misconduct are still pending, and Watson is expected to be deposed Monday regarding the most recent case filed against him. Court documents also suggest he may have been deposed in that case last Thursday as well.

Attorney Anissa Nguyen filed a motion Wednesday in Harris County District Court in Houston stating Watson is ordered to appear for a deposition Monday. The motion stated Watson is asked to bring “Cell phone records reflecting all telephone calls Defendant made to Plaintiff in December 2020 and January 202, and Cell phone records reflecting all text messages Defendant sent to Plaintiff in December 2020 and January 2021.”

The attorney also wants to know who booked and who paid for the room Watson used at the hotel the day he met the woman for a massage.

The most recent case was filed Oct. 13. Watson’s lawyers have filed new exhibits and other evidence trying to show that case is what they call a “sham.”

The new exhibits show the latest accuser sent Watson three dozen text messages after their first meeting. An affidavit also says the woman told Watson’s lawyers, “I didn’t do anything I didn’t want to do,” and “I would love to be in love, and to love him.”

Watson’s lead attorney, Rusty Hardin, wants the judge to order the accuser to reveal her medical bills for any counseling she says she received. She had claimed her meeting with Watson had caused her trauma and stress.

A hearing on that motion is set for next week.

The woman’s attorney did not return messages seeking comment for this story.

Last year, Watson settled 23 lawsuits filed by women in Houston accusing him of sexual misconduct as they gave him massages.

Watson has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

At a news conference last August, he said, “I’ve always stood on my innocence. I’ve always said that I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected them, and I’ll continue to stand on that.”

But last October, Nguyen told the I-Team she and her client disagree.

“At the end of the day, my client wants her day in court,” she said, adding, “She also seeks to hold him accountable. Justice for her would be for him to really stand up and acknowledge what he did.”

In the meantime, we’ve also been checking on the other outstanding lawsuit against Deshaun Watson. That case was filed in March 2021. We’ve noticed the records show nothing happening; no updates listed since last April; no new court date set.

The attorney for the woman in that case, Tony Buzbee, predicted that case would go to trial this spring.

But Watson’s lawyers told us that they have not been contacted about a date.

Buzbee also did not return requests for comment for this story.

Two grand juries decided there should be no criminal charges against Watson.

His lawyers in the latest case say the accuser even had a text chain with a Houston detective, yet that did not lead to any charges.