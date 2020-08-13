I-Team: Deputy indicted in connection with shooting of unarmed suspect

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW)– A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on a count of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a deputy-involved shooting that left a 41-year-old suspect dead.

A Carroll County grand jury indicted Jacob Baker Wednesday. No hearing date has been set yet.

Family members of Robert Sikon III say he was unarmed and shot four times in the back in November 2019.

State agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigated the case and completed their report in May.

Sikon was shot and killed shortly after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over by a Carroll County sheriff deputy.

Sikon had an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support, according to family members.

Sikon’s family filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit alleges Baker “responded in a physically aggressive and hostile manner.”

“Sikon tried to run into a vacant alley. Deputy Baker shot his gun at Sikon several times,” the lawsuit alleges. “Deputy Baker shot Sikon in the back. Four bullets fired from Deputy Baker’s gun struck Sikon in his left, middle and upper back.”

The lawsuit, filed by Cleveland Attys. Jeremy Tor and Nicholas DiCello, of the Spangenberg, Shibley, and Liber Law Firm, states that following the shooting the deputy did not “render any first aid.”

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams has previously told the Fox 8 I-Team that Deputy Baker was hired in 2018 and had no previous disciplinary issues.

The sheriff has said Baker is a “good deputy.” Baker was placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.

