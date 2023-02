CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed that Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett has resigned.

The I-Team is currently working on getting more details, as well as the sheriff’s letter of resignation.

Hammett was sworn into the role in May.

The county’s previous sheriff, Christopher Viland, resigned in April 2022, the I-Team reported.

