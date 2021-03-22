I-Team: Cuyahoga County law enforcement can once again work private security at bars

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers can, once again, work security in bars after being told not to following a deadly shooting.

Last week, Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland temporarily suspended permission to work these jobs after corrections officer Tim Cruz was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at a sports bar in Parma.

But a sheriff’s department memo issued late last week shows “the temporary suspension of outside and off-duty employment at liquor establishments is hereby rescinded.”

The memo adds corrections officers and deputies must notify dispatch where they’ll be working, what time they’re starting, and what time they expect to finish. They must also alert dispatch when they actually leave those jobs.

Additionally, the memo adds the Department is “currently drafting a Comprehensive Outside and Off-duty employment policy.”

Lifting the restrictions on the security work came as good news to corrections officers and deputies who rely on the outside work for extra income.

On Saturday, March 13, Parma police say a man with a gun, shot and killed a customer in the parking lot of a bar. Tim Cruz, working security, shot and wounded the gunman.

The suspected gunman also shot and killed Cruz.

Juan Carlos Perez (left), Luis Carlos Candelairo (right)

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Juan Carlos Perez for aggravated murder and a long list of other charges. The grand jury also indicted his brother, Luis Candelario, for involuntary manslaughter and more.