I-TEAM: Cuyahoga County Jail inmates quarantined, “presumed positive” for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Cuyahoga County Sheriff confirms to the FOX 8 I -Team 8 inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been quarantined and 6 are “presumed positive” for the coronavirus.

Sheriff David Schilling says 6 inmates are “presumed positive” due to symptoms of COVID-19. One has refused to be tested. Information about the other was not readily available.

The Sheriff said, “Nobody is moving through the correctional facility. They’re in quarantine.”

He added, some corrections officers were sent home although no officers have shown any symptoms.

Officials are trying to “backtrack” to determine where those inmates may have moved in recent days within the jail, which inmates and staff members they’ve had contact with, and more.

The Sheriff says all of the inmates in quarantine all have been held at the jail for a while. They are not new inmates.

The Cuyahoga County Court has worked with the jail in recent weeks to reduce the number of inmates in the lock-up to try to limit the chance of the coronavirus spreading there and to try to clear space in case it would be needed for quarantining.