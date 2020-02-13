I-TEAM: Cuyahoga County Jail guards punished for inmate escape

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that three corrections officers have been punished after an inmate escaped from the Cuyahoga County Jail last year.

The county says Ronald Williams has been suspended for 5 days, and Neville Lacey and Gabrielle Rushton each suspended for 3 days.

Last year, investigators say inmate Ferdinand Vargas escaped after appearing in court in a domestic violence case.

The I-TEAM revealed no one at the jail noticed for hours.

Surveillance video showed him walking out a justice center door into a garage where he then walked away.

He later was caught in Brooklyn.

The discipline letters show Vargas had been taken to court, then was left unattended in a holding room.

The records show he called his victim and then disappeared.

The discipline letters show the jail guards argued the area where Vargas had been left unattended once had twice as many guards when that section of the complex had been run by the City of Cleveland.

Nonetheless, the suspensions have just been handed out months after the escape.

Vargas has been indicted for the escape and multiple domestic violence cases. As of this morning, those cases were still pending in court.

Continuing coverage, here.