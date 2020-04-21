Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Tuesday, April 21

I-Team: Cuyahoga County corrections officer arrested

I-Team

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Contact the I-Team

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Garfield Heights police arrested Cuyahoga County corrections officer Michael Shaw on charges including improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI, and disorderly conduct.

Police say they were called to a home on Rexwood Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday by a woman saying Shaw was highly intoxicated and was destroying items inside the house.

The woman said Shaw had a firearm with him.

Police found Shaw a short time later. The report states he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Officers also noted in the report that when he was brought to the jail his “belligerent behavior” continued. 

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson says Shaw had already been on administrative leave since last October facing discipline in connection with another incident.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Trending Topics

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News