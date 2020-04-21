I-Team: Cuyahoga County corrections officer arrested

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Garfield Heights police arrested Cuyahoga County corrections officer Michael Shaw on charges including improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI, and disorderly conduct.

Police say they were called to a home on Rexwood Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday by a woman saying Shaw was highly intoxicated and was destroying items inside the house.

The woman said Shaw had a firearm with him.

Police found Shaw a short time later. The report states he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Officers also noted in the report that when he was brought to the jail his “belligerent behavior” continued.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson says Shaw had already been on administrative leave since last October facing discipline in connection with another incident.