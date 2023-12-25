CLEVELAND (WJW) — A West Side citizens crime watch group looked ahead to make sure many Cleveland police officers had a holiday meal as they worked on Christmas Day.

The group raised nearly $1,600 in donations for food for First District Cleveland Police officers.

Organizer Ron Graham began collecting donations weeks ago so the group could provide food around the clock for officers working all shifts during the holiday.

Graham leads the crime watch group, which often helps investigators gather security video or information that could solve crimes.

How about this feast for Christmas? Mini-sandwich platters, Hawaiian meatballs, cole slaw, pasta salad and snacks including chips, cookies, water and pop.

Plus, Allison Grinnell and her family and Rita Lindsey Lake added cookie platters.

The Grinnell family and Dejesus Towing also delivered food and goodies to Second District officers!

Now officers in Cleveland will be well fed this Christmas.