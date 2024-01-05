GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Demanding trials and making deals.

A FOX 8 I-Team camera rolled inside Garfield Heights Municipal Court Friday, capturing drivers as they got their day in court to fight speed camera tickets from Newburgh Heights.

“What they’re doing is not fair,” one driver told the court. “It’s just not fair.”

Newburgh Heights has become notorious for ticketing drivers on Interstate 77. Late last year, the I-Team revealed 49,000 drivers suddenly received notices to pay old tickets. Many claimed they never received a ticket. Appeals from those 49,000 tickets have just started.

A 71-year-old man told the court he just recently received the ticket that was issued in 2022. He said he usually doesn’t even drive in that area. He wanted to know why he was getting the ticket now.

The attorney representing Newburgh Heights didn’t specifically answer the question, but he offered to reduce the fine by half and give the driver six weeks to pay.

Last year, Garfield Heights Municipal Court found Newburgh Heights was breaking the law in the way it handled the tickets.

On Friday, village officials offered to reduce the fines if drivers agreed to pay up and drop their appeals. Some said no, arguing they were not speeding and didn’t deserve the ticket.

On Tuesday, Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins told us the speed cameras are here to stay. However, he admitted the program needs fixed so that tickets are sent to drivers in a timely manner.

So many drivers are demanding hearings, especially after those 49,000 notices sent out, that additional hearings are scheduled for the next several weeks. Drivers want their day in court, looking for justice. Some left sending a message to Newburgh Heights:

“I’ll try to stay away from I-77,” an elderly man told the court. “That’s all I can do.”