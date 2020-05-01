I-Team: Council members demanding answers from Cleveland mayor on why recycling is going to the landfill

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-Team investigation this week revealed all of the recycling collected by City of Cleveland trash crews is now being dumped in a landfill, and that has some city council members demanding an explanation from the mayor’s office.

The I-Team report exposed a secret kept at the top levels of city hall. And a chain of emails revealed by the I-Team shows many council members had no idea what was really going on with their recycling until they saw the FOX 8 News report.

Councilman Mike Polensek wrote to other members of council, “As I hope you all know, council fought for years back in the day to have a curb side recycling program. We were never informed officially or unofficially that the program has stopped. I like everyone else have been rinsing and separating recycling items, only to be informed by Fox 8 news that the program has ceased.” He added, “We need a full briefing by the administration.”

Last year, the I-Team revealed most of the city’s recycling was getting dumped in a landfill. We even used GPS trackers in recycling bins to prove it.

At that time, the city blamed residents for mixing too much regular trash in with their recycling “contaminating” it.

This week, we found a private company was no longer hauling away any of the city’s recycling. The city’s contract with that hauler had expired. So, now, all of the bottles, cans, and plastic, residents separate and place at the curb now goes immediately to the landfill with all of the other trash collected by city crews.

Another councilman wrote, “I learned about this latest news from a story on Fox 8. We should have received a briefing from the administration when the contract ended and they knew all of the recycling was going to the dump.”

One councilman explained the city did explore entering into a new contract for a company to haul away recycling, but the price had skyrocketed.

In fact, the market for recycled materials is no longer what it used to be, and the costs tied to recycling have soared.

Meantime, multiple sources say the city is finally working with a consultant to figure out how to “fix” its recycling system.

However, the I-Team revealed as long as a year ago, city hall had been talking about bringing in a consultant.

Many taxpayers have reacted to our report furious about how the city has handled this. Saying their wasting their time, and city hall is wasting their tax money.

