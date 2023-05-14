CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that Cleveland police detectives and EMS were called to reports of several shootings early Sunday morning and some scenes included multiple victims.

The shootings took place on the city’s east and west sides.

According to sources, police and EMS responded to reports of three people shot on Ashbury Avenue, three people shot on East 76th Street, a man shot on East 55th Street and Superior Avenue and a man shot on St. James Avenue.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

This violent Sunday comes at a time when both Cleveland EMS and police are chronically short-staffed, according to the I-Team.