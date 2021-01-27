I-TEAM: Cleveland police release video showing woman accusing mayor’s grandson of assault

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland city officials released police body camera video showing a woman accusing the mayor’s grandson of domestic violence.

The incident was reported Dec. 18. The Fox 8 I-Team requested the body camera video Dec. 23. A portion of the body camera was released Wednesday.

The part released, shows a 21-year-old woman telling police that Frank Q. Jackson, 24, hit her in the face and head several times during an argument at a home in Cleveland.

Jackson told police the argument was verbal and denied hitting the woman, who is the mother of his child.

Police did detain Jackson and they placed him in the back seat of the cruiser. The woman told police she wanted the incident documented and wanted a protection order.

The portion released to the I-Team stops while officers are still talking to the woman. Reports released to the I-Team, show the woman later declined to press charges and Jackson was released.

A couple weeks later, city officials stated a special prosecutor would be reviewing the incident to determine if charges should be filed. Last week, a domestic violence charge was filed against Jackson. He appeared in court Saturday and entered a not guilty plea. He was released on a $7,000 bond.

About 12 hours later, he was arrested by Parma police, who say he fled after they tried to stop him on a traffic charge.

He faces several charges on the Parma case including failure to comply. He has entered not guilty pleas to those charges as well.

He posted a $10,000 bond Wednesday. Jackson is due back in court soon to face both charges.