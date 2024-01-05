[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The cause of a Cleveland police officer’s death while he was on duty on New Year’s Day was natural, ruled the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office released its ruling on 53-year-old Victor Claudio’s death to the FOX 8 I-Team on Friday afternoon.

Claudio died on Jan. 1 after suffering an apparent medical emergency at the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District headquarters, the I-Team previously reported.

“Officer Victor Claudio was a 23-year veteran who loved the patrolling aspect of policing, was a great person, and an exceptional officer. He will be greatly missed,” said police union President Andy Gasiewski.

Claudio earned the Distinguished Service Medical in 2014 after helping to save a man’s life that year and also received a Commander Commendation medal this past August.

Visitation and a funeral mass are set for next week, according to the man’s obituary, with arrangements by Craciun Berry Funeral Home.

“He was loved by his peers and the community he served because he always went beyond the call of duty. For his family and really anybody, he refused to say no,” reads Claudio’s obituary. “He will always be loved, he will always be missed and we will never forget what he taught us.”