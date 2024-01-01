CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland police officer died on duty New Year’s Day after suffering an apparent medical emergency.

It happened at the department’s Fifth District headquarters.

The office of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement Monday that said, “My prayers are with Sergeant Victor Claudio, his family, and the members of the Cleveland Division of Police. The entire city thanks him for his service and dedication to protecting the residents of the City of Cleveland for the past 23 years.”

Former union president Jeff Follmer said, “He was a great guy. He was loved by everyone. Prayers for his family.”

Cleveland City Council Public Safety Chairman Michael Polensek said, “All members of the City Council are saddened to hear of the passing of an officer in the Fifth District. One of Cleveland’s finest. We pray for him and his family.”

We’re told Claudio had served in the Cleveland Police Department for a long time.

“Officer Victor Claudio was a 23-year veteran who loved the patrolling aspect of policing, was a great person, and an exceptional officer. He will be greatly missed,” said police union President Andy Gasiewski.

Claudio received the Distinguished Service Medal in 2014 after helping to save a man’s life on Jan. 29, 2014. Read more about his award here. Claudio also received a Commander Commendation medal in August of 2023.